Justice High Receives State Grant

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is one of 10 school divisions in Virginia to receive a high school innovation grant from Governor Ralph Northam for the 2018-19 school year.

The $50,000 grant covers a second year of funding to support a program at Justice High School that prepares students to succeed academically and professionally.

The Justice High program is using a curriculum to meet the instructional needs of English language learners with little formal education while providing students with opportunities for mentoring, career exploration and internships.

The instructional program focuses on literacy, numeracy and workforce readiness.

Presented by Governor Northam, the grants are designed to support school divisions as they prepare high school students for the 21st century workforce by offering workplace skills, career planning opportunities and citizenship skills.

