Newest Act at Creative Cauldron is Familiar Artist

Jade Jones returns to the Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) with her “Killin’ Em Softly – A 70s Soiree” on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Jones’ previous outing at Creative Cauldron when she performed at the 2016 Summer Cabaret series was hailed as “authentic, endearing, humble, genuinely funny” by Broadway World’s Review.

Ticket prices are as follows: general admission is $22, seniors/military is $20 and students is $18. Tables for Two with wine will cost $55 while tables for four with wine will cost $110.

Note: To order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type.

For example, 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four).

For more information, visit creativecauldron.org or call 703-436-9948.

