Upcoming Memory Café at The Kensington

Famille is hosting a series of Memory Cafés in the upcoming weeks. The Memory Café is a social and recreational gathering of individuals with memory loss and their caregivers, friends and family. Interested residents can participate in activities in the company of others who can relate to their experiences. The Memory Café is a collaborative effort of Famille, The Kensington Falls Church, Falls Church Arts and Insight Memory Care Center. An art recreation therapist and Insight staff will lead all programs.

Plan ahead because there will be events on July 30, Aug. 13 and 27. The event will last from 10:30 a.m. – noon. For more details, contact Kitty Janney, the Director of Community Outreach at 703-844-1078.

