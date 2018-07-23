Crime Report: Boy Robbed in Taco Bell Parking Lot

A man, who implied he had a knife, robbed a boy in the parking lot of the Falls Church Taco Bell last night Sunday, the police reported today in the City’s weekly crime report. Police say the victim was approached on Sunday, July 15, around 10:20 p.m. by the suspect who implied he had a knife and demanded cash and personal effects.

The suspect is described as a chubby Hispanic male, 18 to 28 years old, weighing 160-185 pounds, around 5 ft. 3 in. – 5 ft. 5 in. tall with medium length, curly black hair. He was described as wearing a shirt with blue coloring, black sport shoes and a blue bandanna.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 16 – 22, 2018

Robbery, 935 W Broad St (Taco Bell parking lot), July 15, 10:20 PM, a male juvenile was approached by a suspect who demanded cash and personal effects. Suspect is described as a chubby Hispanic male, 18 to 28 years old, weighing 160-175 pounds, approximately 5’03”-5’05” tall, with medium length, curly black hair, wearing a shirt with blue coloring, black sports shoes and a blue bandanna. A knife was implied during the encounter. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), July 18, 12:47 AM, a male, 49, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 101 E Annandale Rd (Dunkin’ Donuts), between 10:30 and 10:40 AM on July 17, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drunk in Public/Disorderly, 102 E Annandale Rd (Top Class Barbershop), July 19, 1:06 PM, a male, 26, of Fairfax, VA was arrested for Drunk in Public and Disorderly Conduct.

Assault and Batter, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), July 19, 7:47 PM, officers responded for a report of an assault in progress. A female, 21, of Mechanicsville, MD, was arrested for Assault and Batter.

Hit and Run, 205 Hillwood Ave (TownePlace Suites by Marriott), between 8 PM, July 16 and 5:30 PM, July 20, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 200 blk S Cherry St, July 20, 11:25 PM, a male, 21, of Takoma Park, MD was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drunk in Public, 105 W Broad St (Irelands Four Provinces), July 21, 10:13 PM, a male, 27, of Gainesville, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Drunk in Public, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), July 22, 9:32 PM, a female, 21, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1200 blk S Washington St, July 22, 10:15 PM, a female, 64, of Fairfax, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

OTHER

July 17, a DMV agent in Spotsylvania County, VA, recovered a 2010 Buick Lacrosse which had been stolen from Koon’s Ford Nov, 2017.

