Chief Rainbow Weekend Held at Arlington Chapel

Interested residents are invited to the annual Chief Rainbow weekend at Arlington Metaphysical Chapel (5618 Wilson Blvd, Arlington) where they can learn about spiritual development and the world’s great religions. Reverend Brien Funk, pastor of the Arlington Metaphysical Chapel, will be leading the event which includes seminars, discussion groups, a prayer circle with the mystic White Eagle and a Sunday service. The church service is non-denominational with traditional music and all are welcome to participate. For more information contact 703-276-8738 or go to arlingtonmeta.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments