Falls Church Home Robbed While Resident Slept Tuesday Morning

A man broke in and robbed a Falls Church home and then walked in on the sleeping resident before fleeing, police reported Thursday.

City of Falls Church say a Hispanic male entered the unlocked home in the 200 block of West George Mason Road on Tuesday, July 24, around 5 a.m. and stole a guitar and wallet before entering the bedroom of the resident. Upon waking up, the robbery victim screamed and the suspect then fled the scene. Nobody was harmed during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

