Local Student Wins Military Scholarship

Megan Hayes of Falls Church was recently named a recipient of a $2,000 scholarship from the Scholarships for Military Children Program. Hayes will be beginning her college career at Miami University this fall.

The Scholarships for Military Children Program, which started in 2000, awards scholarships to graduating seniors or college-enrolled students. Applicants are required to maintain a 3.0 grade point average throughout their academic career, participate in volunteer activities, demonstrate leadership and compose an essay.

