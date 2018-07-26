Sun & Moon Hosting Tai Chi Open House

Sun & Moon Taiji One will host a tai chi open house with free trial tai chi class on Monday, July 30 from 7:55 – 8:55 p.m. The event is open to those who want to experience the range of physical and mental health benefits that the practice of tai chi promotes. The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 West Broad Street, Falls Church). RSVP is required. Call 301-512-5071 or e-mail SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

