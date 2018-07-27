Annual Axe Throwing Competition on Aug. 4

The 8th Annual Lizzie Borden Ax Throwing Contest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4 at American Legion Post 130 (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church). Sign up takes place at 11 a.m. with a practice session being held from noon – 12:45 p.m. and the contest starting at 1 p.m sharp.

The contest is open to the public. Competition entry fee is $25, and includes a Lizzie Borden t-shirt and glass to go with a free drink of your choice. Food will also be available for purchase. Come and compete or just simply come to watch. If you want to learn how to throw axes, there will be tutorial at the competition for those interested. Call 703-533-1945 for more information.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments