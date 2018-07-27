Long Branch Nature Center Holding Seminar

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 1 – 3 p.m. a seminar titled “Common Landscape Pests and Diseases of Trees in Landscapes,” will be held at Long Branch Nature Center (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Interested residents can learn how to manage and control garden diseases and pests affecting their trees, ornamentals and the lawn with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent. This will be an insightful look at the 2018 Pest Management Guide: Home Grounds and Animals. Free. For more information, call 703-228-6414 or e-mail mgarlalex@gmail.com.

