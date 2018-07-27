Miller House Groundbreaking Draws Big Crowd

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Miller House, completing a lengthy process of securing the site for use as a group home for five adults with intellectual disabilities, was held last Friday morning. With the backing of the City of Falls Church, the house will provide affordable and supportive housing and will be completed next year.

Community Residences Inc., the developer and operator of the house, was present for the ribbon cutting that included a strong contingent of City officials, and the Gruver Cooley Custom Home Builders, who have the contract for the renovation.

