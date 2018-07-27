Tax Holiday Provides Chance for Hurricane Prep

The Virginia Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 3-5, during which consumers can buy select items without paying sales tax. Eligible items include school supplies, Energy Star and WaterSense products, and emergency preparedness products. Consumers can take advantage of the holiday for both in-store and online purchases.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast a near- or above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, scheduled to peak this year in mid-August. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the sales tax holiday by purchasing qualifying items that can help local households in case a hurricane, or any other disaster, strikes.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s emergency supply kit list contains many items that cost $60 or less and qualify for the sales tax holiday, including, batteries, flashlights, portable radios, bottled water and more.

