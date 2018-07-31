Summer Mixer Welcomes New & Old Faces to News-Press Office

LOCAL HISTORIAN and “Our Man in Arlington” columnist Charlie Clark (center) recounts a tale to State Del. Marcus Simon (left) and the News-Press’ owner and Editor-in-Chief Nicholas F. Benton during last Thursday’s summer mixer at the News-Press offices. From local business owners to City of Falls Church officials and friends (and fans — wink wink, nudge nudge) of the paper made an appearance to take a break from the summer heat and enjoy an evening with the ever-jovial newspaper staff.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments