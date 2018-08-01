DMV Services in F.C. Announced for August

The City of Falls Church’s Commissioner of the Revenue office announced several opportunities for Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) services in The Little City in August. The full-service “DMV 2 Go” bus will be in front of City Hall, 300 Park Ave., on Friday, August 10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: Applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; Applying for hunting and fishing licenses; Obtaining E-Z pass transponders; Obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; Obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; Obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates. ordering disabled parking placards or plates; Taking road and knowledge tests; and, updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration. The limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing.

DMV Connect will be at the Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., on Monday, Aug. 13,Wednesday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments