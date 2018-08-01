F.C. Chamber Invites Potential Members to Networking Breakfast

By Sally Cole

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce invites those interested in learning about the benefits of Chamber membership and meeting local business leaders to its monthly networking breakfast scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 9 from 8 – 9 a.m. at the Original Pancake House. There is no agenda, no presentation, no need to RSVP, and no fee but attendees pay their own checks.

The Original Pancake House is located at 7395 Lee Highway, Falls Church. For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

