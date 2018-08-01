Stemtree Opens in Former Doodlehopper Space

By Sally Cole

Stemtree Education Center has opened at 228 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. The K-12 science and engineering educational service offers in-center after school programs with and without pick up, out-center after school programs at your location, birthday parties, in-center camps, and out-center camps at your location. Stemtree provides assessments for science, engineering, and technology, hands on activities, flexible scheduling, one-on-one instruction, and no classroom setting.

The new Falls Church center is open Monday through Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To learn more about the Stemtree programs, visit www.stemtree.com or stop by the Center with your child and meet Center Director Victoria Li.

