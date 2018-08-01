You are here: Home » Business » Stemtree Opens in Former Doodlehopper Space

Stemtree Opens in Former Doodlehopper Space

August 1, 2018 9:04 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

Stemtree Education Center has opened at 228 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. The K-12 science and engineering educational service offers in-center after school programs with and without pick up, out-center after school programs at your location, birthday parties, in-center camps, and out-center camps at your location. Stemtree provides assessments for science, engineering, and technology, hands on activities, flexible scheduling, one-on-one instruction, and no classroom setting.

The new Falls Church center is open Monday through Thursday from 3 – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To learn more about the Stemtree programs, visit www.stemtree.com or stop by the Center with your child and meet Center Director Victoria Li.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+