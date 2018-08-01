Virginia Sales Tax Holiday is This Weekend

By Sally Cole

Virginia’s sales tax holiday is Friday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 5. During this time, sales tax will not be added to qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products.

Qualifying products include certain school supplies priced at $20 or less per item, some clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item, portable generators priced at $1,000 or less per item, gas-powered chainsaws priced at $350 or less per item, chainsaw accessories priced at $60 or less per item, additional specified hurricane preparedness items priced at $60 or less per item, and qualifying Energy Star or WaterSense products purchased for home or noncommercial use priced at $2,500 or less per item.

More information, including detailed lists of eligible items, is available at tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.

