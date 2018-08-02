Center for Spiritual Living Invites Residents to Attend

The Celebration Center for Spiritual Living (2840 Graham Rd., Falls Church) is celebrating its 100th year of following Ernest Holmes’ teachings of Science of Mind. The science promotes Holmes’ trademark adage of “Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life” as the center’s core principle.

All are welcome to join the center’s regular practitioners every Sunday at 10:50 a.m. for the Sunday Celebration Service.

Interested attendees will immerse themselves in inspiring music, message and quietude in an effort to find their peace during the weekly celebration.

For more information about the center, visit its website at celebrationcenter.org or join the center’s Meet Up page to stay up-to-date with all of its events — meetu.ps/c/dsYV/G2hGr/f

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments