Early August Events at One More Page Books

Saturday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. — Katy Upperman (“Kissing Max Holden”) will be in conversation with One More Page veteran author Miranda Kenneally (the “Hundred Oaks” series) to discuss “Contemporary Romance in Young Adult Fiction” and Upperman’s second young adult novel, “The Impossibility of Us.”

Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. — Authors Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton and Cynthia Hand discuss their new book “My Plain Jane,” a romantic and comedic reimagining of Jane Eyre. “My Lady Jane,” the first book by the trio, was a New York Times bestseller.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments