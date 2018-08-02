F.C. Episcopal Welcomes New Directors to Church

The Falls Church Episcopal Church filled the open positions of Director of Children and Family Ministries and Director of Youth Ministries.

Lauren Breeden, claiming the former position, and John Wunderlich, the latter, will become the two newest members of the board.

A nationwide search that received more than 65 applications was conducted with the help of the consulting firm Ministry Architects and a search committee made up of staff and parishioners. There was a unanimous endorsement of both candidates.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments