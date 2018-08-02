Fairfax Co. Honors Fire & Rescue Volunteers

On Tuesday, July 31 the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors honored several volunteer members of throughout various county fire departments who were selected to receive a 2017 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Award.

The Board of Supervisors extends their gratitude for these volunteers’ service and congratulates the awardees for their contributions to the Fire and Rescue Department and to the communities in which they serve.

Each of these individuals recognized has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the department through hundreds of hours of time spent providing fire or emergency medical services.

Along with that, these individuals also helped to support and advance the goals of the Fairfax County combined career-volunteer system through other roles in their respective departments.

Listed are the volunteers of local fire departments who were honored by the Board of Supervisors:

Annandale Volunteer Fire Department — Amy Karam, Volunteer BLS Provider and Gary Moore, Administrative Officer

Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department — Stephanie Feinberg, Volunteer EMS Provider; Michael Masciola, Fire Chief’s Award and Shawn Stokes, Fire Chief’s Award.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments