Lunch and Supplies Donated for F.C. Schools

Businesses and non-profit organizations are invited to participate in New Teacher Orientation by donating lunches and promotional items from their respective businesses to new teachers. Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) is requesting 80 complimentary lunches and individual donations can range anywhere from 2-20 lunches as well as items like water bottles and mugs for New Teacher Welcome Bags.

Eden Center, Original Pancake House, Ireland’s Four Provinces, Cafe Kindred, Famille, Northside Social, Liberty Barbecue, Chik Fil A and Plaka Grill are among those that have already donated lunches.

Plaka Grill, Chik Fil A, C2 Education, Falls Church Foot and Ankle, BusRates.com, Papa John’s Pizza, Sun and Moon Taji One, Stylish Patina, Falls Church Jazzercise, Realtor Tori MckInney, Original Pancake House, Dancing Mind Yoga and Crossfit, Dougherty DDS, Integrity Tire and Sylvan Learning Center have all donated items for the Welcome Bags.

