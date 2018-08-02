The Railroad Cottages Approach Completion

In 2017 the City of Falls Church completed a comprehensive advisory and review process to enable the first cottage zoning ordinance in the National Capital Region. Cottage home clusters, sometimes called “pocket neighborhoods,” are single family homes designed to foster community, increase density, preserve privacy and create an aesthetic around common spaces.

The Railroad Cottages is an age-qualified community filling a missing niche in the area’s housing market.

Construction is underway and the community is taking shape in its highly walkable location on Railroad Avenue. Immediately off the W&OD trail and with convenient access to West Falls Church Metro station, the home owners will be able to take advantage of all of the City of Falls Church’s amenities. While several of the homes were under contract before ground was broken, remaining homes range in price from $753,000 – $799,000. Project completion is anticipated in November.

