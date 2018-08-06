Early Morning Fire Destroys 4 Cars

A spontaneous fire consumed four vehicles parked in the BJ’s parking lot around 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 5, according to City of Falls Church public information officer Susan Finarelli. There were no injuries, but all four vehicles were deemed inoperable as a result of the fire.

Per Finarelli, City of Falls Church police and Fairfax County police responded to the call, with Fairfax Fire and Rescue arriving to address the fire shortly afterward. No official determination has been made as to what caused the fire, but Finarelli mentioned that the City’s fire marshal believes an engine malfunction in one of the cars sparked the fire and spread to the other three vehicles quickly. Three of the vehicles were parked side-by-side, with the fourth vehicle parked directly in front of the middle car.

There is no cost estimate as of now regarding the extent of the damage.

