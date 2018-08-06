Police Arrest Man After Home Break-In Sunday

An 18-year-old Falls Church man was arrested after police say he broke into a house on S. Lee St. and stole electronics and credit cards after midnight on Sunday.

City of Falls Church police arrested Brian Lizama-Gomez for felony breaking and entering and felony grand larceny after they connected him to the residential burglary in the 200 block of S. Lee St. Police say the suspect also used a credit card fraudulently at a local business and found him walking in a nearby neighborhood.

In a press release, Falls Church Police Chief Mary Gavin said “Thanks to Squad A’s initiative and observation, the support of the Criminal Investigations Division, and the cooperation of the victims, the suspect was caught quickly.”

Police are researching if Lizama-Gomez is linked to other burglaries in the area.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments