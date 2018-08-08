You are here: Home » Business » Free Bike Maintenance Class at Conte’s Next Wednesday

Free Bike Maintenance Class at Conte’s Next Wednesday

August 8, 2018 8:55 PM0 comments
By Sally Cole

Conte’s Bike Shop is hosting a free bicycle maintenance class on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The 101 level class, offered the third week of each month, includes instruction on how to change and inflate a tire, how to clean a bike properly and how to adjust the derailleur. To register, contact Ben at 703-639-0343.

For more information about Conte’s Bike Shop, stop by the Falls Church location at 7121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 101 or visit contesbikes.com.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+