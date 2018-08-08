Free Bike Maintenance Class at Conte’s Next Wednesday

By Sally Cole

Conte’s Bike Shop is hosting a free bicycle maintenance class on Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The 101 level class, offered the third week of each month, includes instruction on how to change and inflate a tire, how to clean a bike properly and how to adjust the derailleur. To register, contact Ben at 703-639-0343.

For more information about Conte’s Bike Shop, stop by the Falls Church location at 7121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 101 or visit contesbikes.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments