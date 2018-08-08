‘GYMGUYZ’ Coming to Falls Church

By Sally Cole

Aaron Behrens is opening GYMGUYZ franchises in Virginia that will cover Falls Church. With more than 20 years of experience in the health and fitness fields, Behrens currently owns GYMGUYZ franchises in Pennsylvania and serves as a partner for a chain of health clubs in Philadelphia. He is an experienced personal trainer and he provides consulting for health and fitness companies. The in-home personal training business is expected to open Aug. 15.

Now with over 200 territories across the country, GYMGUYZ is the fastest growing fitness concept in the United States. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, today the mobile brand employs a full fleet of trucks to bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert coaches to their customers’ doors for one-on-one training or inclusive group sessions.

For more information, visit gymguyz.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments