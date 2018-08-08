Hardi Calls for New Parking Task Force

Having convened an informal meeting of City staff and business leaders Monday morning, Falls Church City Council member Letty Hardi reported to the City Council Monday night that she’ll move to formalize a new parking task force for the City. Her initiative was met with enthusiasm by other Council members, and formal action to create the group is expected soon.

Hardi said the issues discussed by the group Monday included ways to make public parking spaces in the downtown area more visible, such as by painting them a special color. The reported efforts to add public spaces in the downtown area by permitting them on N. Maple, Park Avenue and other streets will also be monitored by the group, she said.

Among those Hardi invited to attend Monday’s informal meeting were Sally Cole of the F.C. Chamber of Commerce and Bob Young of the F.C. Economic Development Authority.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments