Sen. Kaine at F.C. Community Center Monday

Peg Willingham, chair of the Falls Church City Democratic Committee, announced Wednesday that Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, in a campaign for re-election, will appear at the Falls Church Community Center, 223 Little Falls St., for a public event Monday at 6:30 p.m. No further details of the event were available at press time.

Following the event, the Falls Church City Council will convene for a regularly-scheduled business meeting in the same building at 7:30 p.m.

