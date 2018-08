On Sunday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. Paleo Stars Noelle Tarr and Stefani Ruper share their cookbook “Coconuts and Kettlebells: A Personalized 4-Week Food and Fitness Plan for Long-Term Health, Happiness, and Freedom,” with attendees at One More Page Books (2200 Westmoreland St., Arlington).

For more information, call 703-300-9746.

