New Cafe Opens in The Kensington

By Sally Cole

Famille, the cafe located on the ground floor of The Kensington Falls Church, opened Wednesday, Aug. 8. Famille’s menu offers a variety of coffees, espressos, pastries, breakfast items, soups, salads, tartines and sandwiches.

The new restaurant and gathering place for friends, kin and community will be open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 700 A W. Broad St. The space is decorated with local art from Falls Church Arts, which has a gallery across the lobby, and is available for events and private functions after 3 p.m.

For more information, contact General Manager Katie McCormack at Katie@famillecafe.com or visit famillecafe.com.

