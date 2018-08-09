Street Sweeping Schedule for F.C. Announced

Street sweeping returns to the City of Falls Church the week of Aug. 13. The City issued a statement asking the community to move vehicles off the streets from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the day their area is scheduled for street sweeping. The effort is aimed at preventing more than 200 tons of debris from entering our local waterways.

The street sweeping schedule for the week of Aug. 13 is subject to change for weather: Monday, Aug. 13 and Tuesday, Aug. 14: residential areas south of Broad St., Thursday, Aug. 16 and Friday, Aug. 17: residential areas north of Broad St. Commercial areas and municipal parking areas will be swept in the evening and overnight.

The City has contracted with Quiet Sweep, which deploys trucks that are known as “regenerative sweepers.” This technology uses forced air to create a swirling effect inside a contained sweeping head and then uses negative pressure to suck road debris off the street and dump it inside a hopper. Regenerative air sweepers can pick up very small particles as well as large debris.

