Falls Church High School will once again host the county-wide football weigh-ins on Saturday, Aug. 11, Saturday, Aug. 18 and and Saturday, Aug. 25. This is an opportunity for boosters to sell concessions to raise funds. Several volunteers are needed to cook and sell the food. There are morning, mid-morning, and afternoon shifts. Volunteer sign up information to assist at the snack bars will be coming soon.

