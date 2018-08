“Coming of Age” presented by A Place to Be Me will be the first in a series of shows this summer and will take place on Friday, August 11 at 8 p.m. This show will feature songs about the struggles that teens go through, from anxiety to depression. Recommended for families and people of high school age and up. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave., Falls Church) $18 – 22.

