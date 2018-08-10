Discount for Military, 1st Responders at F.C. Distillers

By Sally Cole

Falls Church Distillers is offering past and present military and first responders a 10-percent discount on food, beverages and merchandise, excluding bottles of alcohol, per Virginia ABC laws. While the discount may not be combined with other sales or discounts, it is available on a regular basis at Virginia’s only full bar and restaurant within a distillery.

For more information, stop by 442 S. Washington Street or visit fcdistillers.com.

