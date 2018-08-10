You are here: Home » Business » Discount for Military, 1st Responders at F.C. Distillers

Discount for Military, 1st Responders at F.C. Distillers

August 10, 2018 10:51 AM0 comments
By Sally Cole

(Photo: Jody Fellows)

Falls Church Distillers is offering past and present military and first responders a 10-percent discount on food, beverages and merchandise, excluding bottles of alcohol, per Virginia ABC laws. While the discount may not be combined with other sales or discounts, it is available on a regular basis at Virginia’s only full bar and restaurant within a distillery.

For more information, stop by 442 S. Washington Street or visit fcdistillers.com.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+