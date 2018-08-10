Pine Spring Elementary Names New Principal

Nicole Yacubovich has been named the new principal of Pine Spring Elementary School (7607 Willow Ln., Falls Church), effective Aug. 7.

Yacubovich was formerly the assistant principal at Bailey’s Upper Elementary School where she has served since 2010.

She worked in conjunction with the school principal, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) procurement, and design and construction to open Bailey’s Upper Elementary and ensured strong communication with all stakeholders during the process.

During the summer of 2017, Yacubovich served as the interim principal at Parklawn Elementary where she oversaw facilities management and staffing. Prior to joining FCPS, Yacubovich worked in the Charles County (Va.) Public School System as a special education teacher. Yacubovich holds a bachelor of arts degree in elementary and special education from the California University of Pennsylvania and a master of arts in Education and Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix.

