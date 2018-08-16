Benton Interviewed about Trump’s Press Attacks for Dutch Program

THE NEWS-PRESS’ owner and editor-in-chief, Nicholas F. Benton (left), was interviewed by the Dutch Broadcasting Corporation’s U.S. correspondent, Arjen van der Horst (foreground), about the state of journalism and the perceptions it’s had to battle during the Trump presidency. The News-Press is one of over 300 papers taking part in the joint pushback orchestrated by the Boston Globe with editorials today to rebut Trump’s accusations against the press.

