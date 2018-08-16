You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Benton Interviewed about Trump’s Press Attacks for Dutch Program

Benton Interviewed about Trump’s Press Attacks for Dutch Program

August 16, 2018 2:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: News-Press)

THE NEWS-PRESS’ owner and editor-in-chief, Nicholas F. Benton (left), was interviewed by the Dutch Broadcasting Corporation’s U.S. correspondent, Arjen van der Horst (foreground), about the state of journalism and the perceptions it’s had to battle during the Trump presidency. The News-Press is one of over 300 papers taking part in the joint pushback orchestrated by the Boston Globe with editorials today to rebut Trump’s accusations against the press.

