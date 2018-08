Area choristers are invited to join members of Choralis on Tuesday, Aug. 21 for a sing-through of Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” (in German), led by Artistic Director Gretchen Kuhrmann and with soloists Laura Choi Stuart, Soprano and James Shaffran, Baritone and keyboard artist Todd Fickley. The Sing begins at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church). Admission is $15 and score rental is available for $5.

