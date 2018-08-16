Jackson Middle Awarded Grant to Support Activities

The Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS)-Fairfax County Middle School Afterschool program has been awarded a Title IV, Part B, 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) grant from the Virginia Department of Education. This is a three-year grant with annual continuation awards of $175,492 that will support expanded afterschool activities, parent engagement opportunities, summer school programming, and a middle school to high school transition program at Herndon and Jackson Middle Schools. This is the eighth three-year 21st CCLC Grant received by the after-school program. Presently, the grants support activities in four middle schools.

