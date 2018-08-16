Master & Student Part Ways Following Internship

“YOU’RE WELCOME” were the words coolly spoken by the News-Press’ news editor, Matt Delaney (right), before the paper’s summer intern, Adam Rosenfeld, could even blurt out his emotional “Thank you” during his last day at the office on Aug. 8. Delaney’s guidance transformed Rosenfeld from a know-nothing to a kinda-knows-something in just 10 weeks (record time!) and Rosenfeld swore to credit his future success to Delaney’s tutelage during the remainder of his journalism career. (Note: Delaney definitely didn’t write this caption).

