Non-Profit Focused on Welcoming Refugees Acknowledged by F.C. City Council

REPRESENTATIVES OF the national non-profit called “Welcoming America” were recognized by the F.C. City Council Monday with an action to join the group on behalf of the City. The organization is represents a movement nationally “of communities that seek to become more welcoming to immigrants and refugees.” A “Welcome Falls Church” will kick off with a booth at the F.C. Fall Festival Sept. 15. Paul Boesen and Christine Buchholz accepted the Council’s proclamation of support.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments