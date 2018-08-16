You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Non-Profit Focused on Welcoming Refugees Acknowledged by F.C. City Council

Non-Profit Focused on Welcoming Refugees Acknowledged by F.C. City Council

August 16, 2018 3:40 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church)

REPRESENTATIVES OF the national non-profit called “Welcoming America” were recognized by the F.C. City Council Monday with an action to join the group on behalf of the City. The organization is represents a movement nationally “of communities that seek to become more welcoming to immigrants and refugees.” A “Welcome Falls Church” will kick off with a booth at the F.C. Fall Festival Sept. 15. Paul Boesen and Christine Buchholz accepted the Council’s proclamation of support.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+