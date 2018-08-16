Pub Theology Returns for 4th Installment

Arlington’s Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ will have its next Pub Theology on Tuesday, Aug. 28 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Mad Fox Brewery (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). Three previous gatherings in Falls Church have resulted in increasing participation as well as interest from some local churches in starting their own Pub Theology groups.

No fee or collection is involved. Food or drink will be available for purchase and parking is available in the garage a few steps from Mad Fox. In keeping with Rock Spring Congregation’s values, everyone is welcome. Falls Church resident and Rock Spring member Ken Feltman stressed that the event is not designed to recruit members for Rock Spring. “We have been called compulsive but happy community activists. This is just another way for us to be involved in community service, with a little fun mixed in.”

Rev. Laura Martin, associate pastor of Rock Spring, and Ashley Martinage, the church’s faith formation director, are conducting the Pub Theology. Martin, a University of Virginia graduate, worked with the homeless for several years before being called by Rock Spring. Martinage worked for 10 years on Capitol Hill as a Legislative Aide and Chief of Staff to a member of Congress before “retiring” in 2003 to raise her children and become a “professional volunteer.”

Clergy or lay members of any religious group wanting to learn more about how Pub Theology works are welcome to join the Mad Fox gathering. Please contact Rev. Martin or Ms. Martinage at: telephone 703-538-4886 or email Laura@rockspringucc.org or Ashley@rockspringucc.org.

