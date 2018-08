Choralis Performs Mendelssohn’s ‘Elijah’

Area choristers are invited to join members of Choralis on Tuesday, Aug. 28 for a sing-through Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” led by Artistic Director Gretchen Kuhrmann and featuring Kerry Wilkerson as Elijah, as well as Danielle Talmantes, Soprano; Kristen Dubenion-Smith, Mezzo-Soprano; Dennys Moura, Tenor and Keyboard Artist Todd Fickley.

Choralis’ Summer Sing begins at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church). Admission is $15 and score rental is available for $5.

