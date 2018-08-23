Community Emergency Team Training in Sept. & Oct.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. CERT trains county residents in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community.

The CERT training classes below follows the FEMA curriculum, tailored to local disasters and hazards; Educate people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. Emphasis on hands-on skill development and Fairfax County protocols and procedures. Instructor will provide syllabus with class schedule at first session. This training does not require any special physical strength or agility.

CERT 142 will be held at the McLean Volunteer Fire Department FS-01, on the following Thursday’s – Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4, 11, 18, Final Oct 24 at the Fire Rescue Association with Academy Class 141. For more information and to register for the next class at the Fire and Rescue Academy, visit volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov, click on the red tab on the right side of the screen labeled “Search Opportunities” and enter “CERT 142” to find the registration page.

