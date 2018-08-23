Dominion Power Undergrounding on Park Ave. Sought

According to a report by Falls Church Assistant City Manager Cindy Mester at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting, the City is pursuing an option for the undergrounding of all the Dominion Power utility poles on Park Avenue from S. Virginia to N. Washington Streets that would include the bothersome pole directly in front of the proposed entrance to the Mary Riley Styles Public Library.

Mester said the “whole of Park Avenue” at its east end is being included in a request for funding under the “Great Streets” concept. It was also noted that Dominion was allotted $1 billion in Richmond during the recent legislative session for undergrounding efforts.

If the library entrance is relocated to be at the corner of S. Virginia and Park, as the Library Board wishes, the pole there now would be only seven feet from the entrance and eight feet from the curb.

