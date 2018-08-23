F.C. Arts ‘Students and Instructors Show’ Opens

A month-long exhibit spotlighting the disciples and teachers of Falls Church Arts (FCA), titled the “Falls Church Arts Students and Instructors Show” opens Saturday, Aug. 25, featuring a variety of colorful works.

On opening night Aug. 25 the public is invited to meet the artists at the FCA Gallery (700-B West Broad St., Falls Church) from 7:30 – 10 p.m. The show runs through Sept. 23 and gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m.

Featured artist-instructors include Seth Haverkamp, Bernard Dellario, Rajendra KC, Brian Joseph Legan, Richard Levine, Christine Girardi and Alexia Scott. The show will include portraits, still life, sculptures, oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, gouache and mixed media.

“The Falls Church Arts Students and Instructors Show” is the first of its kind for the non-profit arts organization, whose mission is to educate and promote the arts in the metro area especially Falls Church.

