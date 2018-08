A LITTLE LATE, but some necessary representation from August’s FIRSTfriday event at Art and Frame of Falls Church. (From left to right) New City of Falls Church business owner Esi House of Health Essence Clinical Massage, son Andrew, husband Chris, featured FIRSTfriday artist Valerie Makepeace and Mayor David Tarter stopped for a quick pic in front of the exhibit Delta Roots, which will be showing until Aug.31

