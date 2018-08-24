McLean Governing Board Hosts 2 Budget Meetings

The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board invites residents of Small District 1A-Dranesville to attend two meetings and to submit comments on the Center’s fiscal year 2020 budget. The first meeting, the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11. A Public Hearing on the FY 2020 Budget will follow at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Both meetings will be held at the Center’s temporary administrative offices (6631 Old Dominion Dr., McLean). All meetings of the Governing Board are free and open to the public.

The FY 2020 budget year begins July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020. At the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole (Sept. 11), chaired by MCC Governing Board Treasurer Elizabeth John, the full board will work on the FY 2020 budget. The departmental and consolidated budget proposals will include a review of FY 2018 year-end actuals, the current year’s budget (FY 2019) and new proposals for FY 2020. The preliminary consolidated budget will be posted on the Center’s website, mcleancenter.org, and available at the Center’s reception desks a week prior to the public hearing.

The FY 2020 Budget Public Hearing (Sept. 26) will give residents a second opportunity to review and comment on the budget proposal. District residents who wish to speak at the public hearing are asked to call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, to have their names placed on a speakers list. In addition, written comments may be sent to the Governing Board by mail (address to: McLean Community Center, 6631 Old Dominion Dr., McLean VA 22101), fax (703-653-9435) or email Executive Director George Sachs at george.sachs@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Residents may continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Monday, Oct. 22. The Board will approve the FY2020 budget when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The final budget will be approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in spring 2019. For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the Center’s website https://bit.ly/2OU1OIF.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments