Creative Cauldron’s (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) summer cabaret series continues with Helen Hayes nominated actress Ines Nassara in “Electric Lady” on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. and rising star Catherine Purcell in “A Mixtape for Heroines” Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. Adult tickets $22, Seniors/Military $20, Students $18. Tables for 2/4 $55/$110. For more information, visit creativecauldron.org.

