Falls Church Author Virginia ‘Ginger’ Holmes Passes Away Last Weekend

Virginia “Ginger” Holmes, author of “Guerrilla Daughter,” died peacefully with family by her side on Saturday Aug. 25.

Her book is a memoir of her family’s extraordinary struggle to survive the Japanese occupation of Mindinao, Philippines from the spring of 1942 until the end of the war in September 1945.

The men in her family fought as guerrilla soldiers in the island’s resistance movement.

That left Ginger, her mother and her older sister to their own resources to evade capture by the Japanese.

This meant living in the Philippine jungle and remote villages to keep ahead of the growing Japanese presence and to avoid being caught.

A funeral and Mass will be held on Thursday Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church (905 Park Ave., Falls Church, Virginia 22046).

